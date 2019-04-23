|
|
|
SANSON, Murray Alexander. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 22nd of April 2019, at Kimihia Resthome & Hospital, Huntly aged 92 years. Dearly loved Husband of Joyce (70 years married). Treasured Dad of Gail and Neil; Pauline and Neil; and Allan and Trish. Grandfather of 9. Great Grandfather of 19. Great Great Grandfather of 1. A special Thanks to the Staff of Kimihia Rest Home and Hospital. A Service for Murray will be held at the Trinity Combined Church, William Street, Huntly, on Friday, the 26th of April at 11:00 AM, to be followed later by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of Kimihia would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Sanson Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
