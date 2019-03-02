Home

BLAIR, Muriel Joy (Joy). On the 20th of February 2019, peacefully at Greenwich Gardens, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved and blessed mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and the late Mark, Deborah and Neville, Warwick and Leanne. Treasured Grandma of Madeleine. Loved other mother of Linley. A service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 20 Church Street, Devonport, on Friday the 8th of March at 1:00 p.m. followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore, P.O. Box 331129, Takapuna, would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
