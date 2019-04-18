Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel GUISE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Jean (Adair) GUISE

Notice Condolences

Muriel Jean (Adair) GUISE Notice
GUISE, Muriel Jean (nee Adair). Born August 16, 1927. Passed away on April 15, 2019. Peacefully surrounded by family, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of Ray (deceased) Loved and Cherished Mum of Diane and Graham (Scowen) Ken and Angela (Perth WA ) Neville (Sydney) Douglas (deceased) and Lyn (Dye) Loved Grandmother of all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. In His Presence there Is Fullness of Joy Psalm 16 v 11. Private cremation. communications to Diane 16 Waldorf Cres. Orewa, Auckland 0931
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.