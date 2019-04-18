|
|
|
GUISE, Muriel Jean (nee Adair). Born August 16, 1927. Passed away on April 15, 2019. Peacefully surrounded by family, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of Ray (deceased) Loved and Cherished Mum of Diane and Graham (Scowen) Ken and Angela (Perth WA ) Neville (Sydney) Douglas (deceased) and Lyn (Dye) Loved Grandmother of all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. In His Presence there Is Fullness of Joy Psalm 16 v 11. Private cremation. communications to Diane 16 Waldorf Cres. Orewa, Auckland 0931
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
