TUISA'ULA, Mose (Reverend Doctor). Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Saturday 23rd March 2019 aged 86 years. Son of late Tuisa'ula Pauli Mose and Perise Sovala. Beloved husband of Luisa Karene. Dearly loved father of Nora and Malika Liutai, Tuisa'ula Daniel and Regan, Karen and Duane Fyfe, Leone and Tala Petelo, Tuiolotoa Monalisa and John Seedhouse, Ulugia and Sunema Karene, Tuiseufale Aleki and Lupe Karene, Rona and Vince Faumuina and much loved Papa of Dante, Kalesita, Giana, Mose, Ashleigh, Alexandra, Aaron, Lucas, Stephanie, Tyrone, Monalisa, Jacob, Karene, Anita, Adora, Amarina and Kathryn. Much loved brother of the late Pulou, John, the late Selaima, late Peter, Paul, Feagai, Pepe, Ruta and Sina and brother in law of Rona Auckram and Naomi Karene. "You will be deeply missed by us and the many people whose hearts you have touched. May you rest peacefully in the arms of our Heavenly Father, Ia manuia lau malaga" A family service will be held today Thursday 28th March at 6pm and the Funeral service will be held tomorrow Friday 29th March at 10am at the Mangere Congregational Church of Jesus, 2 Waddon Place, Mangere, followed by burial at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere. Greyson Funeral Services Ltd







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2019