WEBSTER, Morgan. Morgan passed away so peacefully at home on the 13th of April, 2019. Dearly beloved partner of Myra, loved dad of Megan and Heikki Mohell, Craig and Kelly, and granddad to Courtney and Scott Poynton, Fraser and Abbey and a loved great granddad. Morgan's farewell service will be held in the St. Mark's Anglican Church, 705 Swanson Road, Swanson Auckland on Thursday, the 18th of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All communications to the Webster family, C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
