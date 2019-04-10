|
|
|
DOWELL, Monica Richards. Our beloved Moni, Wife of Jim, mother of Hamish, Jane and Michael, grandmother of Phimister, Angus, Olivia, Imogen, Isobel, and Henry, mother-in-law of Daw, Alan and Karen and sister, sister-in-law and auntie to the Leslie whanau. She died peacefully on Monday morning at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Home aged 86. All our thanks to the wonderfully compassionate carers and nurses who looked after her so well over the past couple of years. Her funeral will be held on Thursday 11 at 3.00pm at St Peters Church, 11 Killarney St, Takapuna.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More