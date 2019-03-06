|
|
|
BROWN, Monica Miria (nee Bluett). Of Levin formerly of Whakatane. Passed away on 4 March 2019. Dearly beloved daughter of Charles & Ruby Bluett (dec) and wife of William James Brown (dec)) Cherished sister of Teresa Quedley (dec) Onehou Thrupp (dec) Margaret Kuhnert (dec) Charles Bluett, Sam Bluett, Makuini Marr, and Mary Bluett Davis and loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service for Monica will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin on Thursday 7 March at 11am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
