SMITH, Monica Mary (nee Hutchieson). 22 January 1935 - 1 April 2019. The Family sincerely thank the wonderful support they have received, after the passing of a very dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to neighbours for their continued support; friends and family who have helped us during a very difficult time, and others who have shown us kindness in numerous ways. As many names and addresses are not known, please accept this personal acknowledgment from The Smith Family. All communications to Peter Smith: 0212527978.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
