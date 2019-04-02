Home

Monica Mary (Hutchieson) SMITH

SMITH, Monica Mary (nee Hutchieson). 22 January 1935 - 1 April 2019. Passed away peacefully, with dignity and grace. Devoted wife of Paul for 60 years. Cherished Mother of Carolyn, Peter, Gregory (deceased), Michael, Mark, Leanne, Stephanie, Timothy and Ewen. Much loved mother-in-law of Rodger, Emy, Donna, Kiri, Sheree, Lance, Wayne, Becky and Michelle. Precious Nana to 21 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. "The apple never falls far from the tree." jabtko nigdy nie spada daleko od drzewa Thank you to the staff of the Haematology Ward at Waikato Hospital and the Waihi Hospital, for the kindness, care and respect that you have all given to our Mother. Requiem Mass for Monica will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 198 Normanby Road, Paeroa on Thursday 4th April at 11:00am, followed by burial at Pukerimu Cemetery, Paeroa.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
