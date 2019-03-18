|
|
|
ASHBY, Molly Frances. Passed away peacefully on 16 March 2019 at Althorp Hospital. Much loved wife of the late Bert. Loved Mother and mother in law of Clinton and Robyn, Brian and Sheryl, and Jocelyn and Steve. Treasured grandma of Gareth, Haley, Melissa, and Suzanne. Loved great-grandma of Corban and Liliana. A service for Molly will be held at the Tauranga Cemetery Memorial Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 11.00am followed by a graveside service at Te Puke New Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
