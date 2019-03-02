|
HARLEY, Moira Ruve (nee McGuire). Passed away peacefully on 28 February 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) David Harley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette and Graeme, Raewyn and Marc, Stuart and Veronica. Cherished Grandma of Justine and Ryan, Peter, (the late Liam), Braden, Caelan and Jade. "Forever in our hearts". Thanks to all the staff at the Howick Baptist Rest Home for their special care of Moira. The family invite friends to attend a service for Moira at the All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 6 March at 12.00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Howick Baptist Healthcare would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mrharley2802.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
