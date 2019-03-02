Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Moira HARLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moira Ruve (McGuire) HARLEY

Notice Condolences

Moira Ruve (McGuire) HARLEY Notice
HARLEY, Moira Ruve (nee McGuire). Passed away peacefully on 28 February 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) David Harley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette and Graeme, Raewyn and Marc, Stuart and Veronica. Cherished Grandma of Justine and Ryan, Peter, (the late Liam), Braden, Caelan and Jade. "Forever in our hearts". Thanks to all the staff at the Howick Baptist Rest Home for their special care of Moira. The family invite friends to attend a service for Moira at the All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 6 March at 12.00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Howick Baptist Healthcare would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mrharley2802.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.