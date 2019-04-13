Home

Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Moira Lynette CRERAR

Moira Lynette CRERAR Notice
CRERAR, Moira Lynette. Peacefully slipped away at Waikato Public Hospital with family at her side on Wednesday, 10th April 2019. Aged 81 years. Cherished and caring wife of Graeme for 57 years. Absolutely adored mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Stephen and Karen, David and Miranda, Hannah, Nicola, Lloyd, Liam, Jackson, Jed and Louis. Loved sister of Valda. A celebration of Moira's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Monday, the 15th of April 2019 at 2:00pm followed by a private cremation. Donations to Diabetes NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Crerar Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
