TASKER, Moira Jean. Passed away peacefully on 27 April 2019 in her 82nd year after a brave battle with Parkinsons. Loved wife of the late Joe and mother to the late Alan John. Also loved by the late Dick Fitzgerald and children Joanna, Bridget and Jamie. Loved sister of Peter, Cheryl and Yvonne Pilkington. She will forever be treasured as "Mo" by her grand-children Richard, Charlotte, Stella, Ruby and Max, and "Aunty Moira" to Fiona, Nathan, Toby, Renae, Yolanda and their families. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Moira's great friend Dianne who has given Moira an incredible amount of love and support for 47 years. Special thanks to Moira's carers from Nova, the staff at Tauranga Hospital Ward 2A, and Althorp's Reuben House for the care and comfort you gave during her hospitalisation. Moira will be dearly missed by her family and many great friends. According to Moira's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Communication to the Moira Tasker Family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019