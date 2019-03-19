|
HOVELL, Moeroa Ann. On 18 March 2019, peacefully at Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Home surrounded by family. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Hubert Kinnaird Hovell (deceased). A loving mother of 10 children, 27 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. You will be loved and remembered always mum. A celebration of mum's life will be held at 57 Waione Road, Te Araroa on Thursday 21st March at 11am followed by burial at Te Araroa. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
