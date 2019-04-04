|
RADICH, Mirna Mara (nee Belic). Born August 01, 1964. Passed away on March 31, 2019. Passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearest loving wife to Boris, much loved mother to Juliana, Antonio, and Alycia. Daughter of Marin and Dragica Belic, beloved sister to Ita and Paul. Pocivala U Miru. Funeral to be held at St Michael's Church on Beatrice Rd at 11:30am on 9 April. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mirna's name to Mercy Hospice, or Leukemia & Blood Cancer NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
