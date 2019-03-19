Home

de KOSTER, Mirjam Yolanda (Brooke). Sadly on 14 March 2019, aged 47 years. Daughter of Marjolean and Mark de Koster (both deceased). Granddaughter of Mary de Koster (Tauranga). Sister of Carla de Koster (Netherlands). Mirjam (Brooke) will be sadly missed and always remembered by The Simmons and Mills Families. Cherished memories of Brooke will be held by her many friends and wider support group. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Thursday 21 March at 1.30pm.



