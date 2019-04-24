Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam OXENHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Margaret (Dippie) OXENHAM

Notice Condolences

Miriam Margaret (Dippie) OXENHAM Notice
OXENHAM, Miriam Margaret (nee Dippie). Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday April 14th, 2019, in her 79th year. Dearly loved wife of the late George Oxenham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Phil Crawford, Shane and Linda and Warren and Julie Oxenham. Treasured Grandma of Alex, Emy, Kelsey, Luke, Tegan, Jordan, Elise, James and Torben. A service was held on Thursday, 18th April. Communications to the Oxenham Family, PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.