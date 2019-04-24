|
OXENHAM, Miriam Margaret (nee Dippie). Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday April 14th, 2019, in her 79th year. Dearly loved wife of the late George Oxenham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Phil Crawford, Shane and Linda and Warren and Julie Oxenham. Treasured Grandma of Alex, Emy, Kelsey, Luke, Tegan, Jordan, Elise, James and Torben. A service was held on Thursday, 18th April. Communications to the Oxenham Family, PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
