Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael PRENDERGAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Thomas (Mike) PRENDERGAST

Notice Condolences

Michael Thomas (Mike) PRENDERGAST Notice
PRENDERGAST, Michael Thomas (Mike). Peacefully on 21 March 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Much loved Father and Father-in-Law of Annabel and Adam, Sarah and Lance. Loved brother of the late Fr. Peter and the late Don. Beloved Grandad Mike of Chloe, Charlotte, Amber, Jade, Krystal, Nathan, and Blake. Many thanks to the staff at Lady Elizabeth for their loving care. His life will be celebrated at Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday the 21st March at 11:00am. Communications to the Prendergast family, c/- Fountains Papakura.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.