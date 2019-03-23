|
PRENDERGAST, Michael Thomas (Mike). Peacefully on 21 March 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Much loved Father and Father-in-Law of Annabel and Adam, Sarah and Lance. Loved brother of the late Fr. Peter and the late Don. Beloved Grandad Mike of Chloe, Charlotte, Amber, Jade, Krystal, Nathan, and Blake. Many thanks to the staff at Lady Elizabeth for their loving care. His life will be celebrated at Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday the 21st March at 11:00am. Communications to the Prendergast family, c/- Fountains Papakura.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
