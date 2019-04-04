|
SEQUEIRA, Michael. On Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019, passed away (peacefully) at Totara Hospice, aged 59 years. Beloved husband of Yolanda. Dearly loved father of Chris and Clarissa. You will be sadly missed by all your family and friends. "You will be forever in our hearts. May you rest in eternal peace". A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6th, at 11:30am, in the Holy Cross Catholic Parish, 21 Carruth Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland, followed by a private cremation. All communications to Ese Tatupu 0272742115.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
