BLADON, Michael Peter. Passed away suddenly at Auckland Hospital on Sunday the 3rd of March 2019 at 23.45. Best mate and loving partner of Margot. Loving father and father in-law of Max and Helen, and Sally and Ival; and loving and fun granddad of Jack, Freddy, Ival, and Levi. Brother of Carol, and good friend to Catherine, Diana, and Andrew. Mike's service will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, Cnr of Wood and Elliot Sts, Papakura on Thursday the 7th of March at at 12:00 noon. "Missing you already" All communications to the Bladon Family, C/- P.O. Box 72341, Papakura 2244.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
