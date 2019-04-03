|
LEES, Michael John. Passed away suddenly on 31st March 2019. Beloved son of Margaret and Barry, Brother of Deborah, Susan and Karyn, brother in law, Uncle and Great Uncle and Father to Michael. Friends are invited to Mike's home, 1 Waitetoko Road, RD2, Turangi to celebrate Michael's life. Please feel free to come at your leisure after 3pm on Thursday 4th April or Friday 5th April after 10 am. Michael will be leaving at 3pm on Friday 5th April for a private cremation. Communications can be made with the family via Amy on 021-201-1189 Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
