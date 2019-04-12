|
DAWSON, Michael John. On April 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospice aged 57 years. Dear son of Merv and Judy, partner of the late Mary, much loved father of James, Megan and Hayley, dear father-in-law of Jack, and grandad of Max and Leo. Big brother and friend of Paul, Lynda and their families. We will miss you so much. Dear Mike - our much loved, funny, clever, stubborn, straight-up, loyal, loved and respected son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. A Service to celebrate Mike's life will be held in the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, Kirkbride Road, Mangere on Monday April 15, 2019 at 11am. Sincere thanks to all at Mercy Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
