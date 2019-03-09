|
HOOD, Michael Dean (Mike). Passed away suddenly on 10 January 2019 at Altamonte Springs, Orlando, Florida, aged 55 years. Dearly loved partner and soulmate of Rose of 25 years. Loved father of Kyle and Brad and Lauren, and Poppa to Jordon. Dearly loved son of Moyra and Brian (deceased), and much loved brother and brother-in-law of Geoff and Margot, Lisa and Aaron, Kathie and Mark. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Very special friend to all his cousins. You are sadly missed Mike. Always with us, and will never be forgotten. You touched so many hearts. A farewell to Mike will be held at the Game Fishing Club, The Esplanade, Whitianga on Saturday 16 March, 11am - 3pm to celebrate Mike's life. Please join us. Communications to the Hood Family, 62/7 Flat Bush School Road, Manukau 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
