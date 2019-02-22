|
BEER, Michael David. Aged 78 Years. Passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved, Farming. Much loved husband of the late Beverley. Loved and respected Father and Father-in- law of Kim & Mark; Toni & Fin. Cherished Grandfather of Hannah & Grace; Sarah & Grace. Great grandfather of Elena. A graveside service has been held and a memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11am on Monday 25th February 2019. All communications to the 'Beer Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
