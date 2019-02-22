Home

Michael David BEER

Michael David BEER Notice
BEER, Michael David. Aged 78 Years. Passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved, Farming. Much loved husband of the late Beverley. Loved and respected Father and Father-in- law of Kim & Mark; Toni & Fin. Cherished Grandfather of Hannah & Grace; Sarah & Grace. Great grandfather of Elena. A graveside service has been held and a memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11am on Monday 25th February 2019. All communications to the 'Beer Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
