Michael David ANSTED

Michael David ANSTED Notice
ANSTED, Michael David. On 28 February 2019at Waikato Hospital aged 82 years. Loved husband of Dawn (Anne). Father and father-in-law, grandfather, and great grandfather to many. A service for Michael will be held at Te Aroha Seventh Day Adventist Church, 7 Richie Street, Te Aroha, on Friday, 8 March 2019at 11am followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. All communications to the Ansted family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
