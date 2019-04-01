Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael CORNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael CORNEY

Notice Condolences

Michael CORNEY Notice
CORNEY, Michael. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 29th March 2019 in his 97th year. Loving husband and best friend of June for 70 years. Wonderful father of Julia, John, Sue and Pip and father-in-law of Geoff, PJ, Peter and Joe. Adored by 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany (tomorrow) Tuesday 2 April at 3.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.