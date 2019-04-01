|
CORNEY, Michael. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 29th March 2019 in his 97th year. Loving husband and best friend of June for 70 years. Wonderful father of Julia, John, Sue and Pip and father-in-law of Geoff, PJ, Peter and Joe. Adored by 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany (tomorrow) Tuesday 2 April at 3.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
