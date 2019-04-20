|
|
|
GRAY, Michael Charles. Died on 13 April 2019 aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 65 years and father of Alan and Liz, Jeff and Ros, Richard and Morag. Devoted grandfather of Rachel and Tim, Katie and Lindsay, Caleb and Chloe, Jess, Nick and Helen, Nathanael and Charlotte, Aimee, Tim and Emma, Miriam and John, Edward Robert and eight great grandchildren. The service to celebrate the life of Michael will be held in the Howick Presbyterian Church, Vincent Street, Howick on Wednesday 8th May at 11:30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More