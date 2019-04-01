|
TE AONUI, Metera Petera (Peter). Born April 13, 1946. Sadly passed away surrounded by his loving whanau on Friday 29 March 2019 aged 72 years. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Peter will lay in state at his residential address in Manurewa. A funeral Service is set to take place on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at his home (refer to Haven Falls face book panui for details). The whanau will then depart for Te Kuiti following the service where Peter will be laid to rest at Motiti Urupa, Motiti Marae, Tekuiti. We will always love you, rest peacefully in the name of the Father, Mother, Son and Faithful Angels. Amen.Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
