|
|
|
WILLIAMSON, Mervyn Robert (Merv) Tragically taken on the 25th April 2019. Aged 86 years. Adored husband, best friend and soul mate of Vera for 63 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David and Sharon, Bernadette and Pete, Andrew and Marilou, Lorraine and Albert and special friend of Jackie. Treasured Grandad of 8 and Peapop of 5. R.I.P. A funeral service for Merv will be held at St George's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Te Kuiti on Wednesday, 1st May at 1pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Williamson Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of : VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More