KELLY, Mervyn Paul (Paul) J.P. Unexpectedly, at his home on 12th March 2019; in his 76th year. Dearly loved husband and friend of Christine for 46 years. Loved Dad of Scott, David and Sarah, special grandad of Carly, Koby, Tasmin, Jed, Oscar and Lucy, and loving brother of Jacky, Gerald and John. In accordance with Paul's wishes a family farewell service has been held, followed by private cremation. A celebration of Paul's life will take place in Whitianga at a date to be advised.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
