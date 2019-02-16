Home

Merle Inez BELK

Merle Inez BELK Notice
BELK, Merle Inez. Peacefully at home, on 13th February, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Russ, much loved Mum of Gaylene, Trevor and Susan, Wayne and Denise, Ian and Suzanne, and the late Glen, Jason, and Joe. Much loved Nana 'B' of 20 grandchildren and 24 Great- Grandchildren. Merle is at home (1145 Heaphy Tce, Fairfield, Hamilton) for anyone who wishes to visit. A service for Merle will be held at Zenders, 439 Ruakura Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Tuesday 19th February at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to phone: 0274 315846.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
