BUNGARD, Merle Freda (Merle) (nee Thomson). Born March 20 1935. Merle passed away peacefully in her sleep at her birthplace of Franklin Memorial Hospital on Saturday 16th March 2019 surrounded by her family. Much loved partner of Brian Massey and wife of late Louis Bungard. Adored mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Merle touched so many hearts. A service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday 21 March at 1:00pm at St Andrews Church, 85 Queen St, Waiuku followed by a burial at Waiuku Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franklin memorial hospital auxiliary fund would be much appreciated and can be done so on the day.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
