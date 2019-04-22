|
|
|
MATAGI, Merirosa. On the 19th April 2019, passed away surrounded by her family. Loved and cherished wife of Tapolene Matagi. Loved mother of Taisa (Australia), Delonely (late), Tima, James, Diana, Lenora and Kathy. Loved Nana of 13, Great Grandma of 7, and Stepmother of Migi. A family service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Tuesday 23rd April at 6:00pm. A funeral service will be held the following day at the Te Atatu Congregational Church, 136 Te Atatu Road, Te Atatu South on Wednesday 24th April at 11:00am. All communications to (09) 8182767.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More