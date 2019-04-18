|
|
|
WILLIAMS, Mele. Died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 15, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife to the late Pa'o Bernard. Adored and cherished mother to Pita, Mavis, Papu, Susi, Joanna, Evotia and Taiana. Mama has also been a Mother to children of our relatives near and far. Grandmother and great grandmother to many. A service to celebrate Mele's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday April 19, 2019 at 10.30 am, followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery. Rest In Peace Mama.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More