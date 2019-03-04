|
|
|
HOPMANS, Mechtilda Josephina (nee Eikholt). On March 1st 2019, passed away peacefully after a long illness, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Margo, Bianca and David, and Wilma. Loved Oma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dearly loved sister of all her sisters, brothers and their families in the Netherlands. Requiem Mass for Mechtilda will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, (entrance off Park Avenue), Kensington, Whangarei at 10.30am on Tuesday 5th March 2019 followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent directly to the Whangarei St. John Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 8011, Kensington, Whangarei 0145 would be appreciated. All communications to the Hopmans Family c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
