May (Peggy, Peg) FAULKNER

May (Peggy, Peg) FAULKNER Notice
FAULKNER, May (Peggy, Peg). Passed peacefully 4 April 2019, surrounded by family, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, and loved companion of Edwin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Adele(deceased), Rod and Sue, Gaye and Alan, George and Heather, Janeen and Murray. Loved grandmother of Warren and Ellen, Ann and Peter, Nadene and Jody, Justene(deceased), Leighton and Deanna, Steve, Peter and Kylie, Catherine and Mark, Nicole and Adam, Mike and Tash, Megan and Cameron. Great grandmother of Rhian, Chloe, Ruby, Christian, Matthew, Cory, Cohen, Katie, Felicity, Zara, Leo, Emily, Eloise, Emma(deceased). A service for Peg will be held in the chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens 361 Puhinui road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 10 April at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mfaulkner0404



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
