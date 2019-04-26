|
RANDS, Maxwell Barrett. Dad passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at St Andrews Village , Glendowie. 104 years. Beloved father of Susannah, David, Mary, Maggie, Sylvia and their partners. Adored Poppa of 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Thanks for being a beacon of courage, vision and joy in all our lives Dad - you will live forever in our hearts. A celebration of Max's extraordinary life will be held on Wednesday May 1 at 10am at St Pauls Methodist Church, Remuera. State of Grace East 527-0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
