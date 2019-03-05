|
|
|
CHRISTOFFERSEN, Maxwel Craig (Max). Suddenly on March 2, 2019 at Whangamata. True companion of Linda (Thompson), dad to Cate and Alex, father in law to Craig and Troy. Grandpa Max to Jamie, Ethan, Nicholas and Blair. Brother to Karl and Karen. A celebration of Max's life will be held at the Lady Goodfellow Chapel, Waikato University, 11am Friday March 8. Friend to many, and all animals. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Hamilton Cat Protection League PO Box 15102 Dinsdale Hamilton 3243. Messages to the Christoffersen family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
