Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Max Maynard BEZZANT

Max Maynard BEZZANT Notice
BEZZANT, Max Maynard. Passed away peacefully at Selwyn St Andrews Care Home on Wednesday, 13th March 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Gaye. Loved father and father-in- law of Russell and Angela and Kim and Stu. Loved Granddad of Dan and Ange, Kirk and Jade, Jake and Taryn, Stacey and Mitch. Dearly loved Great- Granddad of Indy and Chace. A celebration of Max's life will be held at Cambridge Raceway, Taylor Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, the 19th of March 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Bezzant Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
