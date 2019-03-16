|
BEZZANT, Max Maynard. Passed away peacefully at Selwyn St Andrews Care Home on Wednesday, 13th March 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Gaye. Loved father and father-in- law of Russell and Angela and Kim and Stu. Loved Granddad of Dan and Ange, Kirk and Jade, Jake and Taryn, Stacey and Mitch. Dearly loved Great- Granddad of Indy and Chace. A celebration of Max's life will be held at Cambridge Raceway, Taylor Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, the 19th of March 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Bezzant Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
