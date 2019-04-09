|
|
|
RUSSELL, Mavis June (June) (nee Skellern). Passed away peacefully (after a short illness) on Sunday 24 March 2019 at Rosedale Village Hospital, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Harvey. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Kerry (deceased), Lyn (deceased) and Will, Gary and Kerri (Australia). Adored nana of Lisa, Stefan, Gemma, Sarah, Lara and Shelley (Australia). Great grandma to Anthony, Chloe, Emmy (Australia) and baby Lily. Cherished 'Aunt June' of Colleen Kekich (nee Skellern) and Nick (USA). Heartfelt thanks to the hospital staff of Rosedale Village for their loving care of June, over the last five years. Forever in our hearts. A private family service has been held according to June's wishes.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
