Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis BIRRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Jessie (Carter) BIRRELL

Notice Condolences

Mavis Jessie (Carter) BIRRELL Notice
BIRRELL, Mavis Jessie (nee Carter). Passed away on 16th March 2019, after a short illness at Metlifecare Highland Park. Loved wife of the late James Ferguson Birrell (Jim), Loved Mother of Val and Richard, Lynda and David. Much loved Nana of Jody and Jason, Ben and Kristy, Carrie and Aliesha, Ryan and Natalya. Great Nana of Helaina, Maddison, Amari, Ariana, and Everly. A celebration of Mavis's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Thursday 21st March 2019 at 11.00am. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.