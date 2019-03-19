|
BIRRELL, Mavis Jessie (nee Carter). Passed away on 16th March 2019, after a short illness at Metlifecare Highland Park. Loved wife of the late James Ferguson Birrell (Jim), Loved Mother of Val and Richard, Lynda and David. Much loved Nana of Jody and Jason, Ben and Kristy, Carrie and Aliesha, Ryan and Natalya. Great Nana of Helaina, Maddison, Amari, Ariana, and Everly. A celebration of Mavis's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Thursday 21st March 2019 at 11.00am. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
