Mavis Jean (Jean) DAGGER

Notice Condolences

Mavis Jean (Jean) DAGGER Notice
DAGGER, Mavis Jean (Jean). Passed away peacefully in the arms of family, on 26th March 2019, aged 94 years, at Palms Hospital Care, Pukekohe. Loved wife of the late Bert. Loved mum and mother-in-law to Lorraine and the late Lloyd, Carrol and the late Bill, George and Carmel, Ken and Shirley, and Ian and Nicky. Nana to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. To my very best friend and mum, keep your arm around her Lord and give her special care, make up for all she suffered and all that seemed unfair. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home. Remembered always with love, Lorraine, Carrol and Family. A service to celebrate the life of Jean will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Sunday 31st March, at 11:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
