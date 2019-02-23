Home

Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato 3283
07-827 7649
Mavis Gwenneth (nee Phillips) (Gwen) DODD

DODD, Mavis Gwenneth (Gwen) (nee Phillips). Passed away peacefully on Thursday February 21st 2019, in her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Dave. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Wayne, Bronwyn (Deceased) and David, Katherine and Don. Loved grandmother of Marc, Derek, Sarah, Michelle, Belinda and David. Loved "GGG" of Sabrina, Hayley, Rhiarn, Stephanie, Liam and Brandon. A Service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 85 Hamilton Rd, Cambridge on Wednesday February 27th at 1:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
