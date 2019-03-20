|
THORBURN, Maurice (Lloyd). Forever sleeping 0605 hours on 8 March 2019. There's a place in my heart that is yours alone, a part of my life no one else will own. The tears in my eyes, I will learn to hide away; yet the pain in my heart will always stay. So peaceful your soul rests now - you will always be my hero Constable Daddy - We farewell you today on your last Roadie home to Mummum. She's waited 19 years for you, God speed Dadda. We love you always always, infinity X infinity, your Anna The SpAnna, Max-E, your Mate Clint, My cat Mini and Biddibid. XO
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
