Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice THORBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Lloyd THORBURN

Notice Condolences

Maurice Lloyd THORBURN Notice
THORBURN, Maurice Lloyd (known as Lloyd). On 8th March 2019 peacefully, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and Barry, Michelle and Kristian, Andrew and Kirsty, Anna and Clint. Treasured grandfather of Benjamin, Nathan, Lucy, Madison, Mason, and Max. Loved son of the late Maurice and Margaret Thorburn. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Jewel and John. Brother-in-law to Alison and Ken Williams, and brother-in- law of the late Alan Tong. A service to celebrate Lloyd's life will be held at St George's Anglican Church, 19 Ranfurly Road, Epsom on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 1pm to be followed by a private family burial. All communications to the Thorburn family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.