THORBURN, Maurice Lloyd (known as Lloyd). On 8th March 2019 peacefully, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and Barry, Michelle and Kristian, Andrew and Kirsty, Anna and Clint. Treasured grandfather of Benjamin, Nathan, Lucy, Madison, Mason, and Max. Loved son of the late Maurice and Margaret Thorburn. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Jewel and John. Brother-in-law to Alison and Ken Williams, and brother-in- law of the late Alan Tong. A service to celebrate Lloyd's life will be held at St George's Anglican Church, 19 Ranfurly Road, Epsom on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 1pm to be followed by a private family burial. All communications to the Thorburn family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
