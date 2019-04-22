|
|
|
HOLLISTER, Maurice Leslie. On 20 April 2019, peacefully at home at Apiti surrounded by his family, aged 80 years. Loved husband and soul mate of Kaye Hollister (nee Meredith) for 56 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Leila, Dean and Val, Leanne (deceased), and Theresa. Poppa of Chloe, Michael, and Cory, Great Pop of Caitlyn. A quiet gentle man who loved his family and his wife even more. Private cremation has taken place. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
