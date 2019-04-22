Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-323 7062
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice HOLLISTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Leslie HOLLISTER

Notice Condolences

Maurice Leslie HOLLISTER Notice
HOLLISTER, Maurice Leslie. On 20 April 2019, peacefully at home at Apiti surrounded by his family, aged 80 years. Loved husband and soul mate of Kaye Hollister (nee Meredith) for 56 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Leila, Dean and Val, Leanne (deceased), and Theresa. Poppa of Chloe, Michael, and Cory, Great Pop of Caitlyn. A quiet gentle man who loved his family and his wife even more. Private cremation has taken place. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.