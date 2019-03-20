Home

HOWE, Maurice John. (#639435 NZ Army.) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Waikato Hospital on 19 March 2019 after a very short illness, "proudly" aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Peggy. Treasured father and father-in-law of Geoff and Noelene, Sharyn and Frank, and Andy and Shelley. Cherished Granddad of Robert, Sarah, Michael, and Stephen; Toni, Fiona, and Hamish; Jack, Sam, and Angus. Great-Granddad to Nicole, Archer, Amaya, Lily, and Amber. According to Maurice's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Fred Hollows Foundation, and these can be made online at bit.ly/howemj1903. All communications to the Howe family C/- 4 St Pauls Road, Chartwell, Hamilton 3210.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
