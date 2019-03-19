GOODYER, Maurice (Bob). Passed away surrounded by his loving family on 15 March 2019. Adored and devoted husband for 46 years of the late Beryl. Loving and proud dad, step-dad and father-in-law of Julie and Martin, Gayle and Paul, Pam and Shane, Sue and Dave, Greg and Helen, and Phil and Denise. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Noreen and Arthur (New Plymouth), the late Barry, Robin and Kaye, the late Jan, and Phil and Carol. Darling grandad to Jaan, Matthew, Kimberley, Sarah, Sinead, Rhys, Sam, Ben, Charlie, George, Michelle, Catherine, Andrew, Kaylee, Alyse, Ines and their partners, and great-grandad to one short of a dozen (Lion Red)! A celebration of Bob's nearly 93 years will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2-30 pm on Wednesday 20 March 2019. Communications can be sent to PO Box 28183, Remuera, Auckland, 1541. In lieu of flowers, we ask that people pay it forward with an act of kindness or generosity to someone in need, or make a donation to Domain Lodge through the Cancer Society Auckland Division.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019