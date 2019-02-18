Home

Dr. Maureen Patricia SWANNEY Notice
SWANNEY, Dr. Maureen Patricia. Maureen passed away peacefully on Sunday morning at her home in Christchurch surrounded by her family and friends, due to an aggressive cancer. Much loved daughter of Patricia, sister and sister- in-law of Ara and Ralph, Mary and Chris, Robert and Nadine, Neil and Helen, loved aunt of Andrew, Julie, Amanda, Toni, Sophie and Nick. She was a loving generous family person who knew how to put others before herself, which was a trait displayed in her professional career as well. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maureen Swanney, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Maureen will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, 20th February at 10.00am, burial to follow at Sydenham Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
