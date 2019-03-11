Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen CONNOLLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Maureen OP CONNOLLY

Notice Condolences

Sister Maureen OP CONNOLLY Notice
CONNOLLY, Sister Maureen OP. Passed away peacefully on 9 March 2019 at the Ivan Ward Centre, Selwyn Village, Auckland. Much loved and respected member of the Congregation of New Zealand Dominican Sisters, in the 63rd year of her religious profession. Loved member of her family in Ireland. Sincere thanks to staff of North Shore Hospital, and the Ivan Ward Centre. Vigil Mass will be celebrated at St Malachy's Church, 461 Swanson Rd, Ranui, on Thursday 14th March at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Paul's Church, 162 Waimumu Rd, Massey, on Friday 15th March at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waikaraka Cemetery. Requiescat in pace.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.