CONNOLLY, Sister Maureen OP. Passed away peacefully on 9 March 2019 at the Ivan Ward Centre, Selwyn Village, Auckland. Much loved and respected member of the Congregation of New Zealand Dominican Sisters, in the 63rd year of her religious profession. Loved member of her family in Ireland. Sincere thanks to staff of North Shore Hospital, and the Ivan Ward Centre. Vigil Mass will be celebrated at St Malachy's Church, 461 Swanson Rd, Ranui, on Thursday 14th March at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Paul's Church, 162 Waimumu Rd, Massey, on Friday 15th March at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waikaraka Cemetery. Requiescat in pace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
